Kim vows to bolster North Korea's military at party meeting

People walk past a billboard announcing the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party along a main street of the Central District in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, Jan., 6, 2021. The Workers’ Party Congress is one of the North’s biggest propaganda spectacles and is meant to help leader Kim Jong Un show his people that he’s firmly in control and boost unity in the face of COVID-19 and other growing economic challenges. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)