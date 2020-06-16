North Korea destroys empty liaison office with South

A South Korean army soldier patrols at the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom border village in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office building just inside its border in an act Tuesday that sharply raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula amid deadlocked nuclear diplomacy with the United States. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)