Viola Davis, LeBron James among honorees at AAFCA TV Honours

FILE - Viola Davis arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast on Dec. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James are among several honorees at the AAFCA TV Honors later this month. The African American Film Critics Association announced the recipients of the second annual event on Wednesday. The virtual ceremony is scheduled to air Aug. 22. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)