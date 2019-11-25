Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to court after hospital stay

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures while speaking during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley, in Berkeley, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has been hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever. In a statement Saturday, Nov. 23, the court’s public information office says Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)