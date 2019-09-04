Court rejects former escort's appeal in murder-for-hire plot

FILE - in this June 16, 2017 file photo, Dalia Dippolito listens to attorneys and Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley discuss jury instructions in her third attempted murder trial in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Florida Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from the former escort convicted of trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband. The court rejected without comment a request from Dippolito that it review her 2017 conviction and 16-year sentence for soliciting first-degree murder. (Lannis Waters /Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool)