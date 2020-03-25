Israel parliament speaker resigns in facing high court order

An Israeli supporter of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a sign that reads, "Keeping Israel Jewish and democratic," during a protest in front of Israel's Supreme Court, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Israel appeared on the verge of a constitutional crisis Tuesday as top members of Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud urged their party colleague and parliament speaker to defy a Supreme Court order to hold an election for the prime minister's successor. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)