Film: 'Roe' plaintiff says her anti-abortion switch was act

This image released by FX shows Norma McCorvey from the documentary "AKA Jane Roe." Better known as “Jane Roe,” McCorvey's story was at the center of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. At first she was an advocate for abortion rights, but, in a twist, in 1995 she became a born-again Christian and switched sides in the abortion debate. Now, three years after her death of heart failure at age 69, she's making headlines again. In a documentary being released Friday, May 22, she says her support for the anti-abortion cause was an act. (FX via AP)