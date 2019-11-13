Woman says Denver arena guard told her to remove hijab

Gazella Bensreiti speaks during a news conference in Denver, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The Westminster woman says an arena security guard told her to remove her hijab before she could enter to see her 8-year-old daughter sing the national anthem with her school choir at a Denver Nuggets basketball game on Nov. 5. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Pepsi Center, called the encounter a "misunderstanding" and said the guard didn't recognize that Bensreiti was wearing a hijab. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)