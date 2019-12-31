Sonny Mehta, visionary head of Alfred A. Knopf, dies at 77

In this undated photo provided by Random House Sonny Mehta poses for a portrait. Mehta, the urbane and astute head of Alfred A. Knopf who guided one of the book world's most esteemed imprints to new heights through a blend of prize-winning literature by Toni Morrison and Cormac McCarthy among others and blockbusters such as "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home in Manhattan, at age 77. (Michael Lionstar/Random House via AP)