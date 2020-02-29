Court halts Trump asylum policy, then suspends its own order

Immigration guards finish loading a van of asylum seekers leaving court under guard after some of them learned that they won't have to return to Mexico in light of a major federal court ruling against the Trump administration on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that sending asylum seekers to wait in Mexico is illegal nationwide. The ruling came during the asylum testimony of one family in the group being put into the van. The blue bags, marked "for court only" are typically laden with sandwiches and water bottles for migrants appearing in court. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)