Canadian government faces call to revoke funding for giant telescope in Hawaii

The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea on July 14, 2019. Scientists are expected to explore fundamental questions about our universe when they use a giant new telescope planned for the summit of Hawaii’s tallest mountain. The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says it stands in solidarity with mounting opposition to a giant telescope project in Hawaii. In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Hawaii Governor David Ige, the organization calls for construction plans for what's known as the Thirty Meter Telescope project to be shut down and for the Canadian government to withdraw support for the project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Caleb Jones F