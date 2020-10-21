ROME - Pope Francis endorsed gay civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for a feature-length documentary that made its premiere at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday. The papal thumbs up came mid-way through “Francesco,” which delves into the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality and other issues Francis cares about most. In the documentary, the pope says: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God., and adds, “What we have to have is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered.” While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages.
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
- Nicole Winfield The Associated Press
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 case at Penticton Safeway
- Give me back my guns, local man tells RCMP
- 23 new virus cases in IH region
- Brittain's ex-wife breaks silence
- Greg Gabriel elected new chief of Penticton Indian Band
- Brittain says he 'snapped,' wife not to blame
- Horgan makes time for old friend
- First thoughts from Chief Gabriel
- As members vote on chief, PIB comes out against housing project
- Horgan paying visit to Penticton
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 30
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 27
Latest News
- Tegan and Sara sign deal to produce TV series based on their 'High School' memoir
- Ontario reports 790 new COVID-19 cases, and nine new deaths from the virus
- Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden eyes Obama boost
- Trudeau Liberals face confidence vote over proposed anticorruption committee
- Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020