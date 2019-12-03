LONDON - The prestigious Turner Prize for art has been awarded to — everyone.
Organizers say all four of the finalists have won this year’s award after they wrote to the jury and asked to be treated as a collective.
Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Helen Cammock, Oscar Murillo and Tai Shani said that, in a divided world, they wanted the prize “to make a collective statement in the name of commonality, multiplicity and solidarity — in art as in society.”
Jury president Alex Farquharson said award jurors agreed unanimously to the request.
Usually the Turner Prize winner receives 25,000 pounds ($32,000) and the runners-up $5,000. This year the four artists can divide the $40,000 prize pot however they wish.
The award was presented Tuesday at the Turner Contemporary gallery in Margate, southeast England.
