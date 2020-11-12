White separatist who spewed racial hatred dead at 82

This May 12, 1977, photo shows white supremacist and former Ku Klux Klan leader Tom Metzger in San Diego. At right are masks of former president Richard Nixon, top, and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Metzger, has died at age 82. The Riverside County Public Health Department said Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, that Metzger died Nov. 4 of Parkinson's disease. (The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)