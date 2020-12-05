Moscow opens dozens of coronavirus vaccination centres

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along the ice rink opened in Red Square and the Spasskaya Tower decorated for Christmas and New Year celebrations, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be available for people in high-risk groups at 70 medical facilities in Moscow starting on Saturday. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, those working in education and medical facilities, along with municipal workers, can get the shots. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)