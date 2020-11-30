Cardinal's prison diary explores suffering, solitary lockup

FILE - In this June 29, 2017, file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement, at the Vatican. Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of sexual abuse in his native Australia, reflects on the nature of suffering, Pope Francis’ papacy and the humiliations of solitary confinement in his jailhouse memoir, according to an advance copy obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)