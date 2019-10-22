The Latest: Alec Baldwin campaigns for Virginia Democrats

Actor Alec Baldwin looks at a sign made by 10-year-old Lily Tipling during his visit to the Leeland Station Clubhouse in Stafford County, Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Baldwin encouraged the youngster to run for the White House in 25 years. The actor campaigned Tuesday for Democratic legislative candidates in a Virginia election that is viewed as a warmup to the 2020 presidential contest. (Peter Cihelka/The Free Lance-Star via AP)