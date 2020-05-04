Gil Schwartz, aka humorist Stanley Bing, has died at 68

FILE - In this June 28, 2006, file photo, Gil Schwartz, head of corporate communications for CBS Corp., poses in his office in New York. Schwartz, the longtime CBS communications executive who wrote humorous novels and columns under the pen name Stanley Bing, has died. He was 68. CBS representatives say Sunday that Schwartz died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. His death was unexpected but due to natural causes. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)