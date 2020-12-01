Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wisconsin seeking to disqualify hundreds of thousands of ballots in a longshot attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the battleground state he lost by nearly 20,700 votes. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File)