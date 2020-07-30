Gaga, Grande top MTV VMA noms; quarantine categories added

FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande both scored nine VMA nominations each, including video of the year for their No. 1 dance hit. “Rain on Me” is also competing for song of the year, best collaboration, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects and best choreography. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Aug. 30 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)