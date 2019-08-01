Thai PM orders investigation of Bangkok blasts; 2 hurt

Thai investigators walk in an area that an explosion injured people in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha on Friday ordered an investigation into several small bombings in Bangkok that took place as Thailand was hosting a high-level meeting attended by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his counterparts from China and several Asia-Pacific countries.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)