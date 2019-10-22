Autoworkers from closed plants fight new GM contract

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo picketers carry signs at one of the gates outside the closed General Motors automobile assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Many from Lordstown, Ohio, and near Baltimore and Detroit are opposing a deal that could end a 37-day strike that crippled GM’s U.S. production and cost the company an estimated $2 billion. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)