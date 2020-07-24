Goldman Sachs $3.9B settlement with Malaysia over 1MDB

FILE - In this May 14, 2015 file photo, construction workers chat in front of a billboard for state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Goldman Sachs reaches $3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia over scandal-plagued 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File)