Appeals court declines to ban drive-thru voting in Houston

Former Harris County GOP Chairman Jared Woodfill, who represented opponents to drive-thru voting centers, speaks outside the federal courthouse after a hearing Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Houston. A federal judge has rejected a last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen's ruling Monday concerned ballots cast at drive-thru polling centers that were established during the pandemic. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)