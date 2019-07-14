Thousands left in the dark during NYC power outage

Stairs leading down to the C and E trains at the 50th Street Subway Station are dimly lit during a power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. Authorities were scrambling to restore electricity to Manhattan following a power outage that knocked out Times Square's towering electronic screens and darkened marquees in the theater district and left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)