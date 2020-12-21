Bergman succeeds Horn as Disney Studios chairman

In this combination photo, Alan Bergman, left, and Alan F. Horn, attend the premiere of "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, 2019. The Walt Disney Company announced Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 that Bergman has been named Chairman, Disney Studios Content, effective January 1, and Horn will continue to serve as the division’s Chief Creative Officer. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, file)