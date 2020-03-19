Country singers to perform from home for ACM special

FILE - In this April 7, 2019, file photo, Keith Urban poses in the press room with the award for entertainer of the year at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The Academy of Country Music had to postpone its upcoming awards show, to be hosted by Urban, because of the spreading coronavirus, but CBS will air a new television special featuring country stars performing from their homes. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)