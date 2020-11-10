Republican wins back US House seat in Southern California

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020 file photo, Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Calif., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rouda is facing a challenge from Republican Michelle Steel for his 48th Congressional District seat. California‚Äôs tarnished Republican Party is hoping to rebound in a handful of U.S. House races but its candidates must overcome widespread loathing for President Donald Trump and voting trends that have made the nation‚Äôs most populous state an exemplar of Democratic strength. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)