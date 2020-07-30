McConaughey writing book based on life-changing adventures

FILE - Actor Matthew McConaughey attends A+E Network's "HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy" on Feb. 29, 2020, in New York. The Oscar winner, known for such films as "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Magic Mike," didn't want to write an ordinary celebrity book. "This is not a traditional memoir, or an advice book, but rather a playbook based on adventures in my life," McConaughey said in a statement about "Greenlights," which comes out Oct. 20. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)