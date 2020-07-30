Saudi Royal Court says King Salman discharged from hospital

FILE - In this Dec.10, 2019, file photo, Saudi King Salman talks during the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's King Salman was discharged from a hospital in the capital, Riyadh, after more than a week following surgery to remove his gall bladder, the Royal Court said in a statement late Thursday, July 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)