Actor Dave Bautista is now guardian to 2 abandoned pit bulls

FILE -In this July 10, 2019, file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at the Regal LA Live on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs. But volunteers never expected the post would catch the attention of actor Bautista. The 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, were handed over to the county after their owner had a baby. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)