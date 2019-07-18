Sally Field, 'Sesame Street' to receive Kennedy Center award

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2010 file photo, characters from Sesame Street Live appear on the street by Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the live touring stage shows based on the PBS television series in New York. From left are Ernie, Bert, Elmo, Cookie Monster (foreground), Abby Cadabby, and Zoe. Iconic actress Sally Field and foundational children’s show Sesame Street top this year’s class of Kennedy Center Honors recipients. Other chosen to receive the award for lifetime achievement in the arts include singer Linda Ronstadt, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and the R&B group Earth, Wind and Fire. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)