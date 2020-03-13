St. Paul teachers, school district reach deal ending strike

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, St Paul teachers picket outside Adams Elementary in St. Paul, Minn. The teachers union and Minnesota's second-largest school district reached a tentative contract agreement early Friday, March 13, ending a strike that began Tuesday and canceled classes for some 36,000 students. The union, which represents about 3,600 teachers and support staff, said it was in the best interest of all involved to settle the contract, given the uncertainty of possible school closures due to the coronavirus. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)