Ex-track athletes detail alleged sex abuse by college coach

FILE - In this July 26, 2000 file photo, University of Texas high jumper Erin Aldrich poses on campus in Austin, Texas. Aldrich is one of three former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a track coach and are suing the NCAA, its board of governors and the coach, alleging the governing body doesn't do enough to protect it's athletes. Aldrich, Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson are seeking class action status for the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in California. The women say they were molested by John Rembao while he worked at the University of Texas and the University of Arizona. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck File)