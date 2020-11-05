James Corden, Lea Salonga return to happier theatrical days

This combination photo shows James Corden during his National Theatre performance of "One Man Two Guvnors," left, and Lea Salonga performing with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in Australia in 2019. Both Tony-winning artists are having their career milestones revisited on TVs and mobile devices as part of PBS’ fourth annual “Broadway’s Best” lineup for November. Corden’s deliriously funny “One Man, Two Guvnors” airs Nov. 6 and Salonga's Sydney Opera House performance airs on Nov. 27. (Johan Persson/The National Theatre, left, and Robert Catto/Sydney Symphony Orchestra/PBS via AP)