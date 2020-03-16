Disney Junior's 'Mira, Royal Detective' is India-inspired

In this March 6, 2020 photo, Leela Ladnier, who voices the character Mira in Disney's new "Mira, Royal Detective" series, poses for a portrait in Burbank, Calif. The cartoon incorporates the cultures of India and centers around Mira, a young girl who is named by the queen of fictional Jalpur as the royal detective. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)