Authorities confirm New Hampshire's 1st case of coronavirus

Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire's state epidemiologist, announces the state's first case of the new COVID-19 virus on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Concord, N.H. Chan was joined at the news conference by members of the state's Congressional delegation, from left: U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Chan, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Gov. Chris Sununu. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)