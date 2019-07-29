Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75

In this June 3, 2014 photo, Disney legend Russi Taylor stands amidst the long shadows at the Disney Legend Plaza at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. Taylor, an actress who for more than three decades gave voice to Minnie Mouse, has died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at age 75. Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger announced Taylor’s death in a statement Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via AP)