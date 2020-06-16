Airman charged in killing of federal officer in California

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart speaks during a news conference Monday, June 8, 2020, in Santa Cruz, Calif., about the killing of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. FBI Special Agent in Charge John Bennett is at right and Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeff Rosell is second from right. An active-duty U.S. Air Force sergeant accused of killing a Northern California sheriff's deputy in an ambush-style attack was a leader for a military base's elite security force, officials said Monday. Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Santa Cruz County sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and wounding two other officers Saturday. He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)