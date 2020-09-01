Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry announce birth of daughter Lyra

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany. Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry have announced the birth of their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The singer-songwriter said in an Instagram post that the couple’s “beautiful and healthy daughter” was born last week. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)