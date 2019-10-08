Jury convicts New York bomb-planter in shootout with police

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York's Chelsea neighborhood, sits in court in Elizabeth, N.J. Jurors in New Jersey have resumed deliberations on Tuesday, oct. 8,2 019, in the attempted murder trial of Rahimi, who was already convicted of planting bombs in New York City. He's accused of engaging police in a gun battle after they found him sleeping in a doorway. An officer was shot, and Rahimi was riddled with police bullets. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)