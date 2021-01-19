GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020 file photo, the Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership in Englewood, Colo. General Motors and its subsidiary Cruise are teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars. In the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, the companies said Microsoft’s Azure cloud and edge computing platform would be used to “commercialize its unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)