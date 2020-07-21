Spike Lee doc of David Byrne's Broadway show to open TIFF

This combination photo shows musician David Byrne, left, and director Spike Lee. Lee’s filmed version of Byrne’s “American Utopia” will kick off the 45th Toronto International Film Festival. The Canadian festival said Tuesday that “American Utopia” will premiere on September 10 in Toronto, even if it remains unclear if it will be a physical screening. That, the festival noted, will be contingent on the dictates of Ontario health officials. (AP Photo)