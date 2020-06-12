Prince Charles to host Macron to mark De Gaulle WWII appeal

FILE- In this Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 file photo, from left, French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prince Charles attend the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem. Britain‚Äôs Prince Charles will host French President Emmanuel Macron for a special celebration marking the 80th anniversary of Gen. Charles De Gaulle‚Äôs defiant appeal to the French people to resist the Nazis during World War II. Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will receive Macron at his Clarence House home with a Guard of Honor formed by Number 7 Company of the Coldstream Guards and accompanied the Band of the Coldstream Guards on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)