NewsAlert: U.S. Senate approves rules of Trump's impeachment trial

Jan 21, 2020

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate approves rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in a party-line vote.

More to come.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
