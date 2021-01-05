Judge bans Proud Boys leader from Washington after arrest

This image provided by the Superior Court for the District of Columbia Criminal Division shows high-capacity firearm magazines that the Metropolitan Police Department inventoried after they were recovered from Henry “Enrique” Tarrio when he was arrested. A judge has banned Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, from the nation’s capital after he was accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic black church and found with high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested. (Superior Court for the District of Columbia Criminal Division via AP)