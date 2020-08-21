Mormon choir Christmas concert cancelled due to pandemic

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square look on during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference in Salt Lake City. The annual Christmas concert by the choir has been cancelled because of lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's holiday concert announced Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, by church officials is the latest sign that disruptions to normal religious activity will continue through the holidays. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)