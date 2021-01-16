In Mexico, women take the front lines as vigilantes

Armed women who go by the nicknames "La Chola," left, and "La Guera," and who say they are members of a female-led, self-defense group, patrol the edge of their town of El Terrero, where it shares a border with the town of Aguililla, in Michoacan state, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The rural area is traversed by dirt roads, through which they fear Jalisco gunmen could penetrate at a time when the homicide rate in Michoacán has spiked to levels not seen since 2013. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)