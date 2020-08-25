Rule Britannia! BBC to play song without lyrics at concert

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2014 file photo, members of the audience react during the Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The BBC has ditched the lyrics of “Rule Britannia!” for its traditional summer-ending concert amid a controversy over the song’s celebration of the British Empire at a time when critics are re-evaluating the nation’s colonial past. Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster said the final night of its Proms concert series would feature instrumental versions of “Rule Britannia!” and “Land of Hope and Glory,” instead of traditional singalongs. (Guy Bell/PA via AP, File)