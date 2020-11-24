Netflix to expand production hub in New Mexico

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, is the entrance to ABQ Studios in Albuquerque, N.M., where Netflix announced at the studio complex that it chose Albuquerque as a new production hub. Netflix is pledging an additional $1 billion investment in its production hub in New Mexico. The company joined government officials Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in announcing its plans. The expansion will add about 300 acres to the existing campus on the southern edge of Albuquerque, making it what officials say will be one of the largest film production facilities in North America. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)